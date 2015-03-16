Darius Syrossian’s “Su Casa” is Already Slaying Festival Stages

Get familiar with Darius Syrossian’s “Su Casa,” because you’re going to be hearing it everywhere this summer. The jackin’ house cut is only out on Avotre next week, but it’s already proved to be hit material. “I gave this track to Matthias Tanzmann the day after I finished it, and we both played it at Outbreak festival on different stages. It went down a storm,” Syrossian tells us. He even provided this video as evidence.

“Su Casa” gets its title from a gospel preacher’s sermon, which Syrossian samples in the break. Here, it’s worked into Syrossian’s signature blend of old-school Chicago house and darker European textures. On the flip side, there’s a darker techno remix from Avotre boss Santé and label mate Sidney Charles. “Sidney Charles and Santé are close friends of mine,” Syrossian says, revealing that the trio will be on a tour bus for a couple of weeks doing shows across Europe before working their way down to Ibiza for the summer, where they will be residents for Sankey Ibiza’s Tribal Sessions parties. “Spending that amount of time together can test your patience,” Syrossian adds with a laugh, “but we are going to have a studio built on the bus so we can make music on the road.” Listen to the Su Casa EP above, and look out for more sessions from the depths of their studio-bus.



Su Casa is out on Avotre on March 23