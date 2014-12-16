Dark Chocolate Hanukkah Gelt Recipe

“If making chocolate gelt for myself makes me a greedy Jew, then I’m a greedy Jew. L’chaim!”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

12 ounces dark chocolate melting wafers

2 mini muffin tins

edible gold dust

food-safe paintbrush

Directions

1. Fill a medium-sized saucepan with water. Bring to a simmer and place a glass bowl or another pan on top.

2. Add chocolate to the bowl or pan and stir until melted. Place a spoonful of melted chocolate into each muffin cavity.

4. Once 24 cavities are filled, bang muffin tins against the counter a few times to even out chocolate. Place tins in fridge for 15-20 minutes or until chocolate is set.

6. On a cookie sheet or sheet pan, turn muffin tin upside down, and hit back of the tin to release chocolate. Using the food-safe paintbrush, dip brush into edible gold dust, and paint each coin until coated.

From MUNCHIES Hanukkah Spectacular: How to Make Gelt with Eliot Glazer