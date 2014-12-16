Dark Chocolate Hanukkah Gelt Recipe

“If making chocolate gelt for myself makes me a greedy Jew, then I’m a greedy Jew. L’chaim!”
Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
12 ounces dark chocolate melting wafers
2 mini muffin tins
edible gold dust
food-safe paintbrush
Directions
1. Fill a medium-sized saucepan with water. Bring to a simmer and place a glass bowl or another pan on top.
2. Add chocolate to the bowl or pan and stir until melted. Place a spoonful of melted chocolate into each muffin cavity.
4. Once 24 cavities are filled, bang muffin tins against the counter a few times to even out chocolate. Place tins in fridge for 15-20 minutes or until chocolate is set.
6. On a cookie sheet or sheet pan, turn muffin tin upside down, and hit back of the tin to release chocolate. Using the food-safe paintbrush, dip brush into edible gold dust, and paint each coin until coated.
