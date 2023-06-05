‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Merch Has Landed, You Jabronis

There are people who enjoy watching wrestling, and there are people who remember getting on the bus to school every Tuesday in the late 90s or early 00s, chomping at the bit to talk to Janusz and Ryan (or your local middle school’s equivalents) about the *insane* twists and turns in the never-ending drama of Goldberg, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Trish Stratus, Eddie Guerrero, and others featured on the original definition of peak television: WCW Monday Nitro and WWF Monday Night Raw. (If you think peeping The Sopranos or Succession on Sunday nights was the pinnacle of TV culture, we feel sorry for you.)

Indeed, if you were once (or are still) an absolute master at ripping Spears and Jackhammers in WCW/nWo Revenge and World Tour on Nintendo 64, you might also be watching VICE Studios’ own wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring, which gets behind the scenes of some of wrestling’s greatest mysteries, controversies, feuds, and deaths. (If you haven’t seen it but love a good cage match, maybe give it a shot.) Now, just like with the South Park T-shirt your mom wouldn’t let you wear, you can finally go to the mall log on to the internet and buy some phat gear to show your allegiance.

Need a hat to let ‘em all know that not only are you a big fan of wrestling (and VICE), but that you’re able to explain the intricacies of Vince McMahon’s steroid trial and the tragic legend of Chris Benoit? Or a shirt to prove you know what really went down at the 2000 Bash at the Beach? Here you go, you jabroni.

Listen, we aren’t salesmen—if you’re a Real American™, you’ll do what needs to be done. If you smell what we’re cooking and want to give a resounding “hell yeah”—and by “give a resounding ‘hell yeah’” we mean “check out this gear”—you do it here.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be working on perfecting our powerbomb technique.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.