‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Now Has a Podcast

Over the past six years, VICE documentary series Dark Side of the Ring has delved into unheard stories from the golden era of professional wrestling – from backstage controversies, to mysterious deaths and unsolved murders. During that time, the show has gathered over 350 interviews spanning over 900 hours. But only four percent of that material has ever made it to air –until now.

Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard is a weekly podcast hosted by the co-creators of the documentary series. It explores never-before-heard clips from the show’s probing interviews with pro wrestling’s most colourful characters. With the help of seasoned wrestling historians and podcasters at The Lapsed Fan, the podcast will curate the DSOTR‘s robust library of transcripts to unearth the most fascinating revelations and mind-boggling stories. Wrestlers build their careers on the border between fantasy and reality, and they know how to spin a good yarn. But this show doesn’t hesitate to point out when truth ends up a casualty.

Focused on one interview subject at a time, it’ll even bring legends back to life that’ve passed since filming the original series – like New Jack, Terry Funk, Jerry Jarrett, Darren Drozdov, Road Warrior Animal, and more. Think of it as a fun, illuminating and astute oral history of the seminal moments that made pro wrestling one of the most beloved spectacles on the planet.

With Dark Side of the Ring returning with a fifth season on the 5th of March, Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard will drop episodes the following day to give listeners even more context on the subjects featured in the newest season, including underground icons The Sandman and Chris Colt, larger-than-life characters like Harley Race and Sherri Martel, and the day that changed wrestling forever: “Black Saturday”.

New episodes of Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard drop Wednesdays on all podcast platforms. Watch the premiere of Dark Side of the Ring season five on the 5th of March at 10PM on VICE TV.