‘Dark Souls’ Meets ‘Risk of Rain’ in ‘Tenebyss’ – A Game Inspired by Dark Fantasy and Hectic Action

The song “YAMAHA” by Dorian Concept fuels nostalgia for a time that never was. Dark Fantasy slideshows, typically consisting of AI characters from our favorite shows, are accompanied by this track when scrolling through TikTok. But occasionally, viewers may stumble upon something even better. That’s how I discovered Tenebyss. It’s an upcoming roguelike that harnesses the pure magic of Dark Fantasy but combines it with incredibly fast-paced gameplay. It may look to the world of Dark Souls for inspiration, but it features the fast-paced combat of games like Risk of Rain 2. Just seeing the TikTok footage, I’m ready to devote my life to Tenebyss.

Screenshot: Magnix Games

‘Tenebyss’ Is Looking Fast, Furious, and Fun. It’s Also Being Developed by Just One Person. Oh Yeah, And It Has Gambling Towers.

Tenebyss looks like a long-lost PlayStation 1 game in all the right ways. The gritty, crunchy graphical style tickles my brain in a specific spot, and I can’t get enough of how this game looks. But when it comes down to the gameplay? It’s looking much more modern, with fast-paced combos, multiple weapons, and customization for our characters. While solo-developer

Max Emelyanov notes that Great Swords, Dualswords, and Magic Staffs will be available to start, more weapons are coming down the pipeline.

You know what? I think I finally understand what all of those people in the comment sections of a Dark Fantasy video are talking about. Tenebyss hits all the right vibes for me. Sure, I love me some Dark Souls, but sometimes, I wanna go fast. I want to burst through the sky, double jumping and slashing through hordes of enemies. All while being a cool knight in shining armor. Tenebyss is basically the “Hell Yeah Simulator” meme brought to life, in all of the right ways.

Oh yeah, did I mention that there are also GAMBLING TOWERS? That’s right, you can try your luck and see if you can’t get your hands on bigger and better items. But if you get the wrong roll? You’re going to explode. Like, literally explode. And I can’t wait to finally dive into this one. Smack around a few goblins, and then spend the rest of my evening rolling away my winnings for that big win. Absolute cinema, if you ask me.