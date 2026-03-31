SoCal’s Darker Waves Festival Lineup Announced: Morrissey, Smashing Pumpkins to Headline

Darker Waves has just announced its 2026 lineup, with Morrissey and Smashing Pumpkins topping the bill.

The one-day festival will take place Saturday, November 14 at Huntington City Beach. People know it does get cold(ish) here, right? Dress accordingly, beach goths! (Why is “beach goth” even a thing? We’ll never know, but I do like the Portlandia episode where Glenn Danzig guest stars.)

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No Danzig here—damn it—just Moz and The Pumpkins, plus Bad Religion, Soft Cell, The Damned, Gary Numan, Buzzcocks, Circle Jerks, and tons more punk and new wave legends and newcomers (shoutout Purest Form—one of the coolest up-and-coming LA bands IMO).

View the Darker Waves 2026 lineup and get more information below.

Darker Waves Festival: How to Get tickets

Presale for Darker Waves 2026 begins Thursday, April 2 at 10 AM PST. Sign up at Darker Waves’ official site for access. Presale includes the lowest-priced GA tickets, so try to get yours between 10 and 11 AM PST, at which point general onsale will begin.

Available passes include GA (starting at $259.99), GA+ (starting at $359.99), VIP (starting at $599.99), and Ultimate VIP (starting at $1,750.70). Head to Darker Waves’ official site to learn more.

You can also find your passes on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Darker Waves 2026 Lineup

Will Morrissey show? Place your bets now. Let’s just hope he gets a nice, quiet hotel this time.