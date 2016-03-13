Darkstar and Empress Of Collaborated on an Eerie Electro-Soul Track

Hot off the heels of last year’s excellent Foam Island LP, the electronic duo Darkstar have released a new track featuring the singer / songwriter Lorely Rodriguez, aka Empress Of.

“Reformer” is a melancholic tune, with Rodriguez achingly singing of elusive love against the backdrop of a sedated bass line and reversed synth tones, which all bring to mind the noir-ish and mournful quality of early 90s trip hop. Listen to it below.

Darkstar’s label Warp are reporting on its website that “Reformer” is taken from “a forthcoming EP of new music.” No further information is available at this time.