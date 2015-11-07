Darkstar’s New Video Is a Lively Homage To the Small Towns of Northern England

On the occassion of their new album, Foam Island, the electronic duo Darkstar have released a video for Random Acts, a new film series by the UK public broadcasting station, Channel Four that connects visual artists, filmmakers, producers, and musicians to create unifying thematic works. Random Acts and Warp teamed up to commission this video for Darkstar’s “The Days Burn Blue,” in which filmmaker Lucy Luscombe gives us a tour of Huddersfield, a North England town where Darkstar had decamped to make North. It’s a idealic portrait of a small town, from kids on swing sets to teenagers on fourwheelers, to a flock of youth heading out, beers in hand, to witness a sunset.



