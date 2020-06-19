This Popular Chinese Toothpaste Is Under Review for Its Historically Racist Branding

Following calls for companies in the United States to get rid of their racist product names and logos, a popular toothpaste in Asia is now under scrutiny for its problematic branding.

On Thursday, June 18, Colgate-Palmolive announced that it is considering a rebrand for Darlie, a toothpaste brand sold in China and other parts of Asia as a joint venture with Hong Kong-based company Hawley & Hazel.

Videos by VICE

“We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name,” a Colgate spokesperson told Reuters.

Until two decades ago, the toothpaste was called Darkie. Its logo, a grinning man in blackface, was inspired by American minstrel performer Al Jolson. This only changed in 1989, when, after years of public criticism, it was rebranded as Darlie and the blackface logo toned down to a minimalistic design.

https://twitter.com/Travelteach4/status/1273234267745644545

Despite this brand adjustment, the Chinese name of the toothpaste stuck. In Chinese-speaking markets, Darlie toothpaste is known as “Hei Ren Ya Gao,” which literally means “Black person toothpaste.” In Hong Kong, there was even an ad campaign reassuring consumers that “Black person toothpaste” would still go by the same name.

While the controversial toothpaste is not found in the west, “Black person toothpaste” remains ubiquitous across Asia. In 2018, it was the best-selling toothpaste in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

In fact, people are surprised it even took the company this long to acknowledge the problematic nature of Darlie toothpaste.

It is the year 2020 and Colgate just realized this was wrong. Got it.https://t.co/xvSTBd9v5z — Justin Coleman 🎈📌 (@DemopJ) June 18, 2020

Seriously, I cannot believe it has taken them this long to realize how offensive this is. — Laura Kennedy (@LauraHahm) June 18, 2020

Colgate’s recent announcement echoes a string of companies who have decided to review their brand names and logos, such as Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix, Uncle Ben’s rice, and more. This comes amid escalating anti-racism sentiments around the world sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck.