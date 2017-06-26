Not Even “Sandstorm” Can Withstand the Power of a Hydraulic Press

As of right now, the two most popular videos on Hydraulic Press Channel—which has 1,748,462 subscribers—are “Can you fold paper more than 7 times with hydraulic press” and “Crushing diamond with hydraulic press.” They might not reign for much longer, though, because the Finnish channel uploaded a new clip called “Crushing Hi-fi Speakers and SANDSTORM with Hydraulic Press, feat. Darude” last week.

You can guess what happens. Sporting his signature soul patch and a t-shirt that says “DAD AF,” the legendary trance producer DJs his most famous tune into speakers that get destroyed by immense compressive force. He even uses a little Pioneer mixer. Later, the channel’s managers crush a computer playing the song with a hydraulic press.

Last month, somebody edited a video of Putin playing the piano to feature a cover of the track, and it weirdly worked.

