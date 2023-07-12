Get Dash’s TikTok-Famous Mini Appliances for Less Than $50 for Prime Day

Being a Gordon Ramsay-level kitchen lord is easier than you think—at least with the right appliances. We love a good gadget, and the right ones can help you cook better without having to take a MasterClass.

That popcorn maker you’ve been eyeing? A gadget to poach your yolks to perfection? Sign us up, king, because we’re in the thick of Amazon’s two-day mega shopping event: Prime Day. Taking place over July 11 and 12, it’s the summer’s biggest shopping event wherein over-the-top deals can be found across all categories for everything under the sun, including hot tech picks, home goods, cookware, massagers, furniture, and even sex toys.

While it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the add-to-cart action, we want to make sure you don’t miss out on some of our favorite deals—including a suite of Dash kitchen appliances that are up to 50% off. Seriously—they’re under 50 bucks, they do the work for you, and they look great on your counter.

For starters, if you’re angling to turn movie night into Movie Night™, then you probably need a proper popcorn maker. Able to pop 12 cups of popcorn in one sesh and with an automatic stirring function (and currently 31% off), this is the perfect piece of equipment for those who can’t sit for a couple of hours without a snack. Pass the butter and the salt.

On to another one of our favorites—the Dash egg cooker! It’s TikTok-viral and can cook eggs in five different ways: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, and even omelette-style. We want you to crank out all the eggs for 19% off. One of our writers uses this thing all the time and constantly admires her yolk waterfalls (and lays omelettes to rest on many an English muffin) with its help.

Don’t be shy, get a matching Robin’s egg blue air fryer for 50% off to make an accompaniment of chicken tendies (sans the grease since this air fryer can reduce your oil usage by 80%). It has a six-quart capacity, an easy-to-use adjustable timer, and a temperature knob. To upgrade those aforementioned egg creations into a Denny’s style Grand Slam breakfast, you can’t forget this charming mini waffle maker for 23% off. “This little waffle maker is truly baby ,” according to one of our writers.

If you’re like us, you’ll take this opportunity to match every single kitchen appliance you’ve ever wanted, all while saving big moola during Amazon Prime Day. Today is the last day! Racing towards aesthetically pleasing gadgets for up to 50% off never felt so urgent.

Shop the entire Dash sale on Amazon.

