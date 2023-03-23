This $13 Mini Waffle Maker Has Changed My (Culinary) Life

A big part of my childhood breakfast was waking up to an Eggo Waffle with way too much maple syrup. I’m grateful I didn’t have an almond mom, because a kid not partaking in frozen breakfast staples sounds like a joyless childhood. Plus, how on Earth would I ever graduate to the world of adult waffles? Everyone needs to learn to appreciate the basics first.

There’s nothing more satisfying than a plate of Belgian waffles on a Sunday… night. They prep you for the week to come and feed the soul those highly coveted good vibes. For a while, nothing could seem to beat a small-town diner’s “special” recipe or a messy, delicious Belgian number made with the crusty waffle maker from the college dining hall back in the day, but I may have done God’s work: I found a miniature kitchen gadget that rivals—and perhaps exceeds—those delights. Its name? The Dash Mini Waffle Maker.

In case you’re TikTok-starved, let it be known that this gadget has fully gone viral on the app. Home cooks are even making full-blown egg sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, pizzas, and quesadillas using it. Now that’s dedication.

As soon as I saw what this thing was capable of, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one. Here’s what I’ve discovered about this surprisingly amazing $12.99 mini appliance.

First impressions

I was convinced this waffle maker would only last a month given it costs barely anything. Boy, was I wrong. This magical piece of plastic has been going strong for a year now and has put Eggos to shame. I’m still in amazement that I bought it for less than the price of a decent movie ticket. That budget price isn’t entirely out of left field though; coming in at only four inches around, this little waffle maker is truly baby . Did I mention it’s also fabulous for small kitchen spaces??? Shoutout to all the shoebox apartments, college dorms, or folks who just want to live an uncluttered, Marie Kondo lifestyle. Besides waffles and Frankensteinian TikTok snack creations, it also has the ability to make hash browns, cookies, biscuits, or anything that starts with a batter (duh). I’ve never dabbled with other foods because I’ve been so mesmerized by its waffles, but I promise it will happen one day.

The waffle-making process

The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is seriously so easy I could use it to make waffles in my sleep. It heats up within minutes just by plugging it in. Clean up is also made simple with its dual non-stick surfaces for a golden brown waffle that pops out flawlessly without using oil. Just plop in your favorite batter—boxed or homemade—and bam, you’ve got a waffle. (If you’re cooking something with a batter more prone to sticking or burning, however, you can use a spritz of cooking spray to avoid any issues). Also, make sure not to overfill it, since it can easily spill over the edges when you press down.

Before

The delicious results

As you can see, this waffle (and the device itself) deserves a medal for making such fuego creations at the speed of light. Using about a quarter cup of batter, two minutes is best for a lighter, classically fluffy waffle. For a crispier waffle, press it down for three minutes. You’ll likely get some use out of a slightly crispy waffle; not gonna lie, I’ve also used these waffles as buns for a fried chicken sandwich doused with maple syrup. However you like your “pancakes with pockets,” the world is your oyster, friend.

After

My TL;DR is thus: Forget spending a Sunday night at Denny’s or with a box of freezer-burned Eggos, because this impressive mini appliance is all you need. With a 4.7-star rating and over 227,000 (!) reviews on Amazon, you should have no reservations about purchasing one for the low price of $12.99. One reviewer claims it to be a “lil jazzy banger” and I obviously agree.

Sorry, Denny’s.

Buy the Dash Mini Waffle Maker on Amazon.

