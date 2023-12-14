Hot Gift Alert: The Viral Dash Egg Cooker Is Now 15% Off

Ah, the almighty egg. Almost everyone can appreciate the versatility of the ever-adaptable breakfast staple, even if you don’t have a taste for its superb yolk. Eggs aren’t just present in, but integral to, breakfasts, dinners, desserts, cocktails, and even some of our favorite pastimes. My personal favorite ways to eat the almighty ovum? A poached egg with a gooey yolk resting on my avocado toast like a newborn baby, or a soft-boiled boi floating on an ocean of piping hot ramen noodles.

The humble egg is not only infinitely riff-able, but it also can keep in the fridge for a long time, and it’s ready to be quickly whipped into omelettes or frittatas. As fast as it is to crack some eggs, however, there’s definitely a fine art when it comes to cooking them. I’m not a chef whatsoever, and more often than not get burned eggs when all I’m aiming for are those elusive crispy edges. Hard-boiled eggs are even trickier—it’s hard to judge when they’re done.

What is a girl who lacks the basic culinary skills to cook a dang egg to do? Easy: Put all her trust in a viral gadget meant for cranking them out—the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, which is also 15% off.

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is a hot commodity when it comes to whipping up different styles of eggs—it has a 4.7-star average rating from over 117,000 reviews, and happy customers on TikTok and Amazon have skyrocketed it to its viral peak in recent months. It can cook eggs five different ways: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, and even omelette-style. The included inserts (poaching tray, omelet bowl, and boiling tray) allow this thing to crank out all the eggs. It has a quick turnaround, with the magic happening under 16 minutes (depending on how you want your eggs). The compact size is also great for any microscopic crib, a.k.a my shoebox apartment.

When I got my hands on one, I had high hopes that this thing would make all my egg dreams come true. Is it technically an unnecessary kitchen gadget? Sure, but I’d be willing to fork over some precious storage space for something that can whip up so many styles of eggs—including the poached-to-perfection ones that are my true faves. One Amazon review wrote that “the poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast,” and not only was I sold, but I found as soon as I used it that I happen to concur—my three poached eggs were done within seven minutes after simply cracking those suckers into the lightly greased poaching tray, and had the perfect consistency. (FYI, cooking time depends on how many eggs you cook, and is specified in the directions booklet.) I laid one to rest on my English muffin and topped it with some spicy salt—bon appétit. I then admired the yolk waterfall. As for boiling eggs, all you have to do is pierce the larger end of the egg with the pin included on the measuring cup. You then place onto the boiling tray, and add the corresponding amount of cold water into the heating plate.

I also appreciate that it comes in eight colors for any decor theme or aesthetic. I have it in aqua to match my Dash Air Fryer, since I’m all about unison. There’s also a deluxe model that holds up to 12 eggs if you really feel like getting yolked. (Double the eggs, double the fun.)

TL;DR: I love this egg contraption, and now firmly believe that its hyped is well-deserved; any egg fan should add it to their kitchen lineup, especially since it delivers great results at a bargain price, and you can set it and forget it in the morning while you’re getting ready for work, school, or your shift on the night train. Forget slapping down $30 smackeroonies on eggs Benedict—the Rapid Egg Cooker costs less than one moderately fancy brunch.

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket—put them all in the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, instead.

The Dash Rapid Egg Cooker is available for purchase on Amazon.

