daSharez0ne’s Admin Explains Why They Endorsed Bernie Sanders

On the eve of the Iowa caucus, Bernie Sanders has secured yet another crucial endorsement, this time from daSharez0ne’s Admin.

Admin, of course, is the person or people who run daSharez0ne, one of weird Twitter’s best accounts, a wholesome skeleton who posts lots of sick memes. Our very own Rachel Pick described the account as “an aesthetic mash-up of what guys who own Harleys and stoned 14-year-olds think looks cool.”

When Motherboard asked Admin what Sanders did to win over their long-decomposed heart, the skeleton was clear:

“#1 HE SAID HE WOULD LEGALIZE WEED IMMEDIATELY. AND WE NEED THAT BECUASE COP’S USE IT TO PUT MINORITY’S IN JAIL AND ALSO BECAUSE WEED ROCK’S AND ITS BETTER FOR YOU THEN DRINKING.

#2 TAX THE BILLIONAIR’S SO THEY GIVE US BACK THE MONEY THEY MADE FROM US. FUCK JEFF BENZOS”

Admin gave some suggestions for how Sanders could separate himself from the pack:

“HE NEED’S TO GET A CARDBOARD STAND UP OF A FEW POWERFUL GUY’S LIKE RAMBO AND THEN 1 OF GEORGE BUSH (OLD ENEMY) AND 1 OF A COP AND THEN KICK THEM ALL DOWN WITH AS MANY DIFFERENT NINJA STYLES AS POSSIBLE. TO SHOW HES POWERFUL .,” Admin said.

Near the end of our conversation, Motherboard asked Admin whether they would look into deploying resources in support of Sanders:

“HE DOSENT NEED MEMES HE ACTUALLY DOES SHYT INSTEAD OF SITTING ON HIS ASS,, INSTEAD OF RETWETTING HE HANG’S OUT WITH CARDI B AND SHOOT’S HOOPS, SO HE FUCKEN ROCK’S, AND AS SOON AS HE GET’S ELECTED HES GOING TO LIGHT A HUGE JOINT AND BLOW THE SMOKE ONTO THE MICROPHONE. AND HE WILL SAY ‘WEED IS NOW LEGAL’ AND CONGRESS HAS TO DO IT BECAUSE ITS EXECUTIVE ORDER. ITS A SIMON SAYS THING I DONT KNOW THE DETAILS BUT IT SOUNDS LEGIT.”