Dat Steph Curry Half Court Shot Tho

Steph Curry does some ridiculous things in the regular season, but an All Star game? His whole deal is embarrassing defenders with his handles, his passing, his steals. But there’s no real defense played, so it kind of becomes a busier version of a dunk contest, and we all know that’s not Curry’s game (though he did have a couple tonight). But then there’s Curry’s shooting. Oh yeah. He’s definitely good at shooting.

The man might not be MVP of tonight—those honors belong to Russell Westbrook—but he is last season’s MVP, and he wanted to remind everyone of that with one last parting message: the last score of the game, a fricken half court bomb, right on target. It is majestic. While the TV’s cameras didn’t pick it up at first, but there were some fan videos passed around. Oh, and this dope compilation.

Yup, that’s just about all the angle you need right there. So silky.

