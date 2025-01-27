Dating Apps Are So 2024—Let’s Start Meeting in Person Again

If you’ve ever used dating apps, you likely understand the struggle of online dating in today’s non-commital world. That’s why so many people are opting to get off the apps in 2025.

While it’s served its purpose back during the pandemic when we literally couldn’t leave the house, dating apps appear to be leading us down a darker path. Our end goal of finding love and connection is seemingly being sabotaged by the very application that promises just that.

Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist and professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the implications of dating apps on younger generations. During his interview, he noted that the apps create a sort of division and misunderstandings between men and women.

Let’s Leave Those Annoying Dating Apps in 2024

“I think the dating apps are one of the reasons driving the sexes apart [in heterosexual dating], making it more difficult to date. To court. To fall in love, to marry, to have children,” he said. “I think we’re gonna look back on this and say the dating apps had all these unintended consequences that are really messing up the romantic lives of Gen Z.”

I can assure you it’s not just Gen Z experiencing these negative impacts.

Time and time again, I stumble upon videos and posts from both men and women of various sexualities venting about their experiences on the apps and claiming they’re finally quitting. With so many options at our fingertips, it’s difficult to find success with just one person who’s willing to commit.

As a result, many people are opting out of dating apps altogether, finding more authentic ways to meet prospective romantic partners. This is apparently the go-to dating trend for 2025.

So, instead of spending a Friday night scrolling on Hinge, maybe head out to a local concert or event in your area and force yourself to mingle a bit. If that seems too intimidating, ask your friends to introduce you to people they think you might connect with—even without the intention of forming a romantic connection. Simply broadening your social circle can help open opportunities for you to meet other singles.

Additionally, I’ve found that by pursuing what you love, whether that’s attending concerts, going hiking, or running with a local group, you will meet like-minded people who you connect with more authentically.