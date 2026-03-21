Dating Quiz: What’s Your Texting Style (and What Does It Say About You)?

When it comes to dating, we all have different texting or digital communication habits. Understanding your own digital dating style can help you better connect with your partner and build stronger relationships.

“People often assume they’re great texters, but their read receipts tell a different story,” says Sam Mann, Dating and AI Companion Expert at Flirtcam.AI. “The way you communicate over text, especially in dating, shapes how people perceive you long before you ever meet in person. Small habits, like how quickly you reply or how you end a conversation, can make or break a connection.”

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Wondering what your digital dating style is? Take the quiz below for results!

1. How Quickly Do You Respond to Messages?

Within a few minutes. Within a few hours. Occasionally.

2. How Do You React to Flirty Messages?

Flirt back with humor and confidence. Pause and consider the situation before responding thoughtfully. Wait on it…Then forget to respond or avoid it altogether.

3. How Do You Typically End a Convo?

With humor or a memorable exit. Politely and appropriately for the situation. Abruptly and without much warning.

4. What Is Your Take on Emoji Use?

Emojis are the perfect personality hire. Depending on the mood, occasional use can make a great addition. You either use too many or none at all.

5. What Do You Do When You’re Not Feeling the Convo?

Politely or gracefully change topics or end the conversation. Rely half-heartedly. Ghost.

Results

Alright, time to count the number of As, Bs, and Cs you have! Then, refer to the sections below.

If You Responded With Mostly A’s: You’re a Texting Pro

If you mostly answered with As, then you’re likely a good texter and digital communicator. You make your intentions clear and don’t leave anyone hanging on the other line.

“Being a great texter is about making the other person feel heard and valued,” says Mann. “If you’re mostly scoring A’s, you’ve already got a strong instinct for that.”

If You Responded With Mostly B’s: You’re a Casual Conversationalist

If you mostly answered with Bs, you’re a consistent and honest texter. You like casual texting convos, but you’re also not looking to be someone’s pen pal.

“A lot of people underestimate the value of being a steady, considered texter,” Mann notes. “It might not feel flashy, but consistency builds trust, and that’s the foundation of any good connection.”

If You Responded With Mostly C’s: You’re a Potential Ghoster

If you mostly answered with Cs, you might fall into the “ghoster” territory—in which case, you should consider upping your communication game to avoid sabotaging healthy connections.

“Ghosting is one of the most common complaints in modern dating, and most people who do it aren’t doing it out of malice,” says Mann. “It usually comes down to not knowing what to say, or feeling a bit overwhelmed. That’s actually something people can work on.”

If this sounds like you, find ways to work with your partner and improve your communication in other areas. That way, you’re not leaving them hanging.