Dave Angel’s Latest Piece of Techno Is a “Revelation”

“Inspired by music from my youth, “Revelation” and “Guru” are a perfect partnership of ideas and sounds I put together to reflect that,” says UK-techno figure Dave Angel, about his latest release Revelation, for Crosstown Rebels. Packed with two cuts leaning to the late-night, rolling techno crowd, the DJ/producer’s latest work entails a sense of maturity not unfamilliar to someone who’s been crafting intense, and driving cuts since the early 80s acid house days in London.

Characterized by slowly unfolding chords, and a dubby bassline—”Revelation” is an effective cut that surely would provoke movment on any dancefloor one would find themselves occupying.

‘Revelation’ will be released Jan. 19th on 12” vinyl and Feb. 2nd (digital) via Crosstown Rebels.

