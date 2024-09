Dave lives with his non-traditional family in Wood Green, North London. I met him in the local area and he allowed me to come back to his house and take some photos of him, his dogs, Coco the cat, and his magpie named Domino. Dave told me that Domino can turn on the lights or turn up the heating when instructed. Domino’s wings were not in the best state at the time because he had been getting bullied by the local gang of crows.