Dave Grohl Performs the Gig of a Lifetime With One of the Greatest Rock Bands of All Time

Dave Grohl’s resume speaks for itself. He’s been a part of two of the greatest rock bands of all time, Nirvana and Foo Fighters. He’s worked as a frontman, guitarist, and drummer depending on what’s needed from him. To call him an icon in the field of rock & roll would be an understatement.

But there was one thing on his bucket list that he never would’ve imagined happening. After four decades of dreaming it, Grohl got to perform with AC/DC at MetLife Stadium. The Foo Fighters served as the band’s openers during their PWR UP tour.

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Before performing “Monkey Wrench”, Dave Grohl expressed how much being a part of their tour was a dream in itself. When he was a kid, watching their concert film Let There Be Rock changed his life forever. Joining them on the road was a full-circle moment for him.

“At 11 years old, I didn’t know that rock and roll could be like that. I didn’t know that rock and roll was sweat, and blood, and f**king tears, and every ounce of energy you have — Phil Rudd breaking snare drums and Angus sucking oxygen on the side of the stage,” Grohl recalled to the crowd. “I saw that movie when I was 11 years old, and I was like, ‘I wanna do that for the rest of my f**king life.’”

But it didn’t just stop at being tour support. He got to personally perform alongside AC/DC for their iconic song “Highway To Hell” too.

Dave GRohl Lives Out His Dream by Performing With AC/DC at Metlife Stadium

Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless naturally felt a bit of FOMO when she missed some rock history. Still, she was just grateful such a great band like Foo Fighters were able to close out for AC/DC’s final stop on their North American tour.

“Thank you Dave [Grohl] and congratulations to AC/DC on their final show on their North American tour! Wish I could have been there just to watch it! LET THERE BE ROCK EPIC & LEGENDARY,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dave Grohl’s dream come true came on the heels of the surviving members of Nirvana accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. Krist Novoselic spoke on behalf of the band by giving Kurt Cobain a bulk of the credit for their music videos.

“The ideas for those videos, all grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time, Kurt Cobain. Kurt was one of one,” Novoselic said in their speech. “None of us could have imagined that our band, our sound or our aesthetic would mean so much to so many people. But ultimately, the music had a life of its own. It charted its own course. Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity or something real, something uncompromising. Something that tells you it’s just okay to come as you are.”

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)