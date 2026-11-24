Foo Fighters may have just announced their 2027 UK/EU tour dates, but the band already has plans to step away for a while. Speaking with the interview series Quotable in 2026, Dave Grohl revealed that the next leg of their tour will be the last for a bit.

“Right now, the band is on fire,” said Grohl. “It’s a really good time for us to go out and celebrate 31 years of being a band.” Despite the fact that Grohl solely wrote and recorded their 1995 debut self-titled album, that’s still considered the Foo Fighters’ anniversary. The band formed soon after Grohl signed with Capitol Records, touring the album after that.

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“This will be the last tour for this cycle,” Grohl continued, speaking of the band’s Take Cover Tour. They’ve been on this tour since January 2026, when the first leg went until November 2026. The next leg begins on January 19, 2027, concluding on September 18, 2027.

“After that we can go away for a while. I don’t know how long it’ll be, but we can go away,” said Grohl. “We’re always creating and doing other things, but right now it feels like the right thing to do, for sure.”

Foo Fighters Are Taking a Break After 2027 Tour to ‘Get Our Batteries Recharged’

Dave Grohl noted that this year has felt like the perfect time to celebrate the Foo Fighters’ anniversary. Although, he did admit that it’s been difficult to choose what to play every night, since there’s 31 years of music to pick from. However, the Foo Fighters seem to have struck a good setlist balance. They cycle through mega hits, new songs from their April 2026 album, and fan-favorite deep cuts. The high-energy audience response doesn’t hurt either.

“It’s like we go out, and we play these three-hour shows, and we try to do 26, 28, 30 songs a night and cover our whole catalogue, and the whole place is singing along, and it’s f***ing great, and the energy’s up,” said Grohl.

“I love doing what I do, and the people in my band are genuinely my closest and best friends,” he added. “When we go play these shows, there’s so much joy and so much energy that it can be addictive in a way. It’s like why wouldn’t I want to go and spread all of this energy and joy everywhere I go?”

But Grohl also acknowledged the need for balance in life as well. If you don’t stop and rest every once in a while, your body will make you rest. Whether you want to or not. It’s best to recognize when it’s time for a break before that happens, as Grohl explained.

“While at the same time,” he added, “You have to have that balance where you think, ‘OK, we have to stop for a little while just to get our batteries recharged, and then we go do it again.’”

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