Dave Grohl Reveals He Broke Down in Tears After Performing With Legendary Rock Band

Dave Grohl has accomplished a ton in his 40 year career. He essentially had two primes, first as drummer for Nirvana and then as frontman for the Foo Fighters. With that legendary acclaim, he’s been able to work with any and everyone you could imagine in rock. But even this deep into his career, Grohl was able to strike off a big bucket list moment in performing with AC/DC.

Back in October 2026, he stepped in for The Pretty Reckless at MetLife Stadium during AC/DC’s PWR UP tour. There, Dave Grohl got to perform the gig of a lifetime by singing “Highway to Hell” with the band. At the time, he recalled how it served as a full circle moment back to his childhood.

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“At 11 years old, I didn’t know that rock and roll could be like that. I didn’t know that rock and roll was sweat, and blood, and f**king tears, and every ounce of energy you have — Phil Rudd breaking snare drums and Angus sucking oxygen on the side of the stage,” Grohl recalled to the crowd. “I saw that movie when I was 11 years old, and I was like, ‘I wanna do that for the rest of my f**king life.’”

Now, a month later, he’s reflecting on how that moment brought him to tears.

How Dave Grohl’s Connection to The Pretty Reckless Led to The Moment of a Lifetime

In an interview with New Zealand radio station The Rock, Grohl recalled The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen asking if he could fill in for her. Due to their previous rapport and a rare day off, he was able to take their first show. Then, it led to another show where he had his amazing moment with AC/DC.

With his wife on stage, Dave Grohl wasn’t afraid to admit that it made him tear up. “It was so crazy because my wife was on the side of the stage. We played ‘Highway to Hell’. I walked off stage, and I broke down in tears, sobbing like a baby,” the rock legend said. “I was sobbing, like wailing, sobbing, and I couldn’t believe it. I was, like, ‘That is one of the most full-circle moments of my entire life,’ and I will never forget it.”

Additionally, Dave Grohl told the radio station that performing with AC/DC was absolutely deafening. “That is the loudest stage I have ever stood on in my entire life. More than Motörhead, more than any other band. AC/DC is the loudest band in the world, I think,” he added.

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