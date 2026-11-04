Dave Grohl Thinks These Hard Rock Icons Are ‘The Loudest Band in the World’

The Foo Fighters lived a rock band’s dream this year, when they opened for AC/DC. Twice. Now, frontman Dave Grohl is opening up about the shows and revealed that he thinks the legendary rock band is “the loudest band in the world.”

Speaking to New Zealand’s biggest rock radio station, The Rock, Grohl first clarified how the Foo Fighters ended up on AC/DC’s “Power Up” tour. He explained that it was all thanks to his friendship with The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen.

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The two-time Rock Hall inductee eventually offered a personal take on AC/DC’s show. “Just so you know, that is the loudest stage I have ever stood on in my entire life. More than Motörhead, more than any other band,” he said. “AC/DC is the loudest band in the world, I think.”

Grohl also reflected on how he became a fan of AC/DC as a kid. “I was 11 years old. I spent the night at my friend’s house, and his dad said, ‘Hey, I’ll take you to this midnight movie.’ So we go to this movie,” he recalled. “I’d heard their songs, but I’d never witnessed them playing. It was the ‘Let There Be Rock’ film. And

The Foo Fighters played two shows with AC/DC after The Pretty Reckless had to drop off

“Watching a band go on stage and just destroy the stage and equipment and themselves for an hour and a half,” Grohl continued. “I didn’t know that that’s how you play rock and roll. I thought rock and roll was like Beatles and KISS and things like that. I’d never seen someone so drenched in sweat that they needed an oxygen tank. I was, like, ‘That’s what I wanna be when I grow up. I wanna be that guy.’”

Finally, Grohl was asked about AC/DC guitarist Angus Young still getting on stage and rocking at 71, nearly 10 years after the death of his brother and AC/DC co-founder/rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.

“‘Cause he loves to do it,” Grohl said. “I swear to God, it’s the same thing for any [older rock band], whether it’s [The Rolling] Stones, whether it’s [Paul] McCartney, whether it’s AC/DC. “

“The thing that keeps them on stage is their love of rock and roll and their love of doing it. And it’s a real thing,” he added. “I think it can lend to this longevity. If you love it so much that even on your worst day, that’s the best three hours of your entire day, it’s, like, that’s what keeps you going.”

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