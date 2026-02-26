Dave Grohl Was ‘Totally Uninvolved’ With His Daughter Violet Signing a Record Deal, Says She Told Him Over Dinner Afterwards

Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet has landed a new record deal and a pair of highly talked-about singles. And she did it all without the Foo Fighters frontman’s help. In fact, as Grohl tells it, he was “totally uninvolved.” He didn’t even find out until she told him over a family dinner.

Most recently, Violent unveiled the David Lynch-inspired song “What’s Heaven Without You” to mark the first anniversary of the legendary director’s passing. She later revealed that she’d signed with Republic Records / Island EMI and would have more new music on the way.

During a guest appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Grohl was asked about Violet’s new career, and he confessed that she did it all without him involved. “So Violet, my daughter–she’s 19, about to turn 20–she made this album with a producer named Justin Raisen, and she did it on her own,” he said.

“She met the producer, and they would go to the studio every day, and she would send me songs when she was finished,” Grohl continued. “But I had absolutely nothing to do with this record at all.” The Nirvana drummer went on to say that he was likely kept in the dark due to his inclination to be a meddling dad.

Violet Grohl’s newest songs, “Thum” and “Applefish”, are now available to stream on most music services

“I had no idea. I knew she was looking to sign a record deal. She was like, ‘Hey, Dad, can I come over for dinner tonight?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, sure. What do you want me to make?’ She came over and told me, like, ‘I signed my record deal today.’ I’m just like, ‘Oh my God!’ So, I’m totally uninvolved,” he added. “I’m the dad who wants to be there and know everything. And she’s just totally doing her own thing. It’s amazing.”

While he may not have had a hand in it, Grohl also said that Violet’s album is “amazing.” He then added that she is “so incredibly talented and has such great taste in music.”

The Foo Fighters frontman said that Violet’s work “really inspired me to make” a new record with his own band. “It really did. The way that they made that record and the energy of it, I was like, ‘Oh, man. I’ve just been inspired by my daughter’s debut album.’ It’s cool.”