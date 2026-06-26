Dave Grohl’s Favorite Way to Leave the Stage After a Concert Proves He’s the World’s Sweetest Dad

Dave Grohl recently revealed his favorite way to exit the stage after a concert, and it proves that he’s the world’s sweetest dad. During an appearance on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X , Grohl shared that his 11-year-old daughter Fifi has been walking him off the stage lately.

Initially discussing the band’s backstage setup, Grohl revealed, “There’s a wardrobe room, and we have these cases where it’s just hanger after hanger of black shirt, black shirt, black shirt, black pants, black pants, black pants. And so you can kind of go hide in there if you need a little peace and quiet.”

Videos by VICE

Dave Grohl’s daughter is his personal post-concert concierge

He then went on to share how he gears up before the set time. “About an hour before the show, everyone starts, you know, like, having a cocktail,” Grohl said. “And for me, the most important thing is that when it’s time to play, everybody’s in a great mood, and we’re all laughing hysterically, and we walk out on stage like a bunch of friends. So, that’s really the most important thing. The specific ingredients? They vary.”

Next, Grohl opened up about his aftershow routine. “The one thing I don’t like to do after a show is to jump into a car and go,” he quipped. “Because I’m soaking wet, and like, you get into the back of like a minivan, and there’s a cold pizza, and there’s a warm beer, and you’re soaking wet and, like, I don’t like that. So, I do like to just go back and sit down.”

Finally, Grohl dished on how he likes to close his concert nights out these days. “One of my favorite things lately has been I walk off, as I’m walking off stage, [my daughter] Fifi, will be standing there waiting – Fifi is 11 – and we go arm-in-arm, Fifs gives me a towel, we walk back to the dressing room, and Fifs goes and grabs a Guinness and hands it to me and says, ‘I’m proud of you.’ That’s the best! And I sit there, soaking wet in heaven. Just, ‘This is great!’”