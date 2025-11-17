Dave Mustaine Thinks Megadeth’s Last Show Should Be in Space: ‘A Full Moon Landing’

Megadeth will soon begin its final descent, after more than 40 years in heavy metal orbit. If founding frontman Dave Mustaine gets his way, the band’s final show will be otherworldly. Literally.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in a recent interview, Mustaine explained that he’d love it if Megadeth played their last show in space, on the moon. “I hope we’ll be playing up in space,” the guitarist said. “I think that will be a really fitting climax. And I’m not talking about on the side of a vomit comet. A gig on the moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool.”

Mustine cited Elon Musk and Richard Branson as influencing his lunar concert hopes

Mustaine also offered a clue as to where he got the idea for a lunar thrash-metal gig. The thrash metal vocalist pointed to space flights by celebrities like Katy Perry and William Shatner as his inspiration.

“I saw they sent up a bunch of celebrities into space and I thought, ‘Well, if them, why not me?’ You know? I’m just watching how that all progresses,” he explained. “I know Elon Musk and Richard Branson were working on interstellar travel. I think people are going to be travelling to space a lot sooner than you think.”

Eventually, Metal Hammer asked Mustaine if his space concert comments were serious or not. “People already travel over 40,000 feet altitude, and when you get to that kind of atmosphere, you’re basically already in space,” he replied. So I do think it’s going to happen. The question is, are people going to be able to inhabit the moon?”

In August, Mustaine announced that Megadeth would be retiring after one final album and an extensive world tour. He has said that this farewell could drag out for years. See below for all of Megadeth’s announced upcoming tour dates.

4/23 Lima, PE Costa 21

4/26 Bogotá, CO Movistar Arena

4/30 Buenos Aires, AR TBD

5/2 Sao Paulo, BR Espaco Unimed

5/5 Santiago, CL Movistar Arena

5/8 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

5/10 Mexico City, MX Arena Ciudad de México

5/13 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

6/10 Hradec Kralove, CZ Rock For People Park 360

6/26 Helsinki, FI Suvilahti Tuska

8/29 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/30 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

9/3 Montréal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau (+ Anthrax)

9/5 Harrison, NJ Sports Illustrated Stadium (+ Anthrax)

9/9 Boston, MA TD Garden

9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/15 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

9/19 Shakopee, MN Mystic Lake Amphitheater

9/22 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9/25 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium (+ Anthrax)

9/26 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium (+ Anthrax)

9/29 San Antonio, TX Alamodome (+ Anthrax)