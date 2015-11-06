David Beckham Plays Soccer with Nepalese School Kids

David Beckham visited Shree Padma Higher Secondary School in Kathmandu today and spent some time speaking with kids who have been attending classes in what the Associated Press described as “temporary sheds” made of tin and bamboo following the devastating earthquake that killed 9,000 in the area last April. After speaking to the kids, he joined them out in a courtyard bordered by Hindu temples and played a little soccer.

“This is the best day of my life. I am so, so happy,” said Seline Homija, an eighth-grade student who played with Beckham on the brick paved courtyard.

Beckham, with a documentary crew in tow, delighted the crowd and showed he still has a pretty good touch, starting off with a nice little chip of a pass to set up a goal, despite playing in a pair of construction boots.