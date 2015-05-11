David Blatt: Basketball Coaches and Fighter Pilots are Basically the Same

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt is under fire of late for some of his coaching decisions. Most notably he almost borked his team’s heartstopping win Sunday afternoon with not one, but two boneheaded decisions. First, he tried to call a timeout he did not have. After Derrick Rose tied the game with eight seconds left, Blatt was seen walking onto the court trying to get a referee to grant him timeout. His assistant head coaches had to rip him back to the bench area to avoid a technical foul and possession for the Bulls.

Then, after getting bonus time to draw up a potentially game-winning play with 1.5 seconds left, his plan was to have LeBron James inbound the ball. Obviously, that did not happen because LeBron James knows what the fuck he is doing and, as he said after the game, “we’re either going to overtime, or I’m gonna win it for us.” Now, Blatt is being asked what he thinks about taking criticism under the bright lights of the playoffs.

David Blatt when asked about facing criticism on the job: pic.twitter.com/OfmBvGl006

— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 11, 2015

I’m honestly not sure what this means, but I think it means coaching a basketball game is exactly like flying a fighter plane, in terms of the critical decisions one has to make, give or take 50. Which, maybe that’s true? No one on the VICE Sports staff is a fighter pilot or a basketball coach, so I’m speaking out of school here a little bit, but if we try to draw a parallel between Blatt’s decisions in this game and flight-based combat—

—Yep, checks out.