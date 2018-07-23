David Bowie’s First Demo, Recorded at 16, Found in A Bread Basket

Before he was one of the most iconic stars in history, David Bowie was just a London boy called David Jones. When he was 16, he was part of a band called The Konrads, and guess what? A new demo tape of Bowie singing lead vocals on a track called “I Never Dreamed” has been found! In an old bread basket!

As reported by The Guardian, the tape was discovered by Konrads drummer David Hadfield in a bread basket that had belonged to his grandpa. The tape is expected to sell for 10,000 pounds at auction, so if you want it for your collection, it’s not gonna be cheap.

“There is no other recording of the demo featuring David as lead in existence,” says Hadfield. “Decca initially turned us down, but when they eventually gave us an audition later that year, vocalist Roger Ferris was the lead voice and David sang backing harmonies.” The tape will go up for auction in September.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.