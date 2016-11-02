David Bowie To Be Immortalised In, Erm, Emoji Form

In these troubling, uncertain times, what is the best way to remember our fallen heroes? To honour those who gave us hope when little else did? Some might say we should build monuments, or give them posthumous titles, or medals, or awards. But this is 2016, remember? And apparently the best honour you can give someone now is to get Apple to turn them into an iPhone emoji: this is the gift being bestowed on the late, great David Bowie.

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Bowie news, as a new ‘best of’ compilation entitled Bowie Legacy is due for release on November 11th. The new iOS update sees a number of changes and additions to the emoji keyboard, and will include two little figures decked out in full Aladdin Sane-era Bowie garb (complete with lightening bolts and teeny tiny jumpsuits) – one male and one female – for you to text to your mates to your heart’s content.

We joke, but it is actually kind of a huge deal to make someone into an emoji – to allow their likeness to take on a life of its own in the world. Just look what happened to the aubergine emoji. And whilst we’re hopeful that Bowie’s emojis will remain slightly more PG than the doomed eggplant did, the cultural impact of emojis is undeniable. So: emojis for all the icons! Imagine how useful a Prince one would be.



