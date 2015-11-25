David Bowie’s “★” Director Talks Making the 10-Minute Short Film

“Hi, Johan speaking.”

“Hi, hello. This is David Bowie.”

It’s quite literally as glamorous as it gets: This is what we imagine the first phonecall was like between David Bowie and director Johan Renck, the man who would come to direct the newly-released 10-minute short film opus, ★, released by Columbia Records.

What’s it like to hop on a phoner with the Thin White Duke himself? Says Renck at a Q+A with Noisey following last week’s ★ premiere, “I think I started crying, actually.” You can read Noisey‘s interview with Renck here, but first watch editor-in-chief Eric Sundermann’s live chat with Renck at Nitehawk Cinema (above), exclusively on The Creators Project. We don’t want to spoil the fun, but let’s just say some important space oddities just might make an appearance.

Watch ★ in full, below:

David Bowie’s ★ album comes out January 8, 2016, but you can pre-order it here. Visit David Bowie’s website, and click here to see more from Johan Renck.

