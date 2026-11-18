All of the greatest artists never have an issue like letting genre get in the way of good music. They could be inspired by anyone and anything and make something great out of it. Sometimes, it’ll be hard to know what they even took away from it. For instance, some people might not immediately hear Kendrick Lamar when they listen to David Bowie. But according to a new book, the Compton MC played a pretty big role in his final album before passing away.

In an excerpt captured by PEOPLE, David Bowie: Music Lover – The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Record Collection revealed Ziggy Stardust as a huge Kendrick fan. In the year he made Blackstar, he tirelessly played To Pimp a Butterfly.

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Additionally, there were a number of artists that Bowie loved when he was in the final years of his life. People in his circle revealed that he dug seemingly everything, from funk classics to ambient to wild, deranged experimental hip-hop.

“According to Tony Visconti, he and David were also impressed by D’Angelo’s Black Messiah,” the book reads. “From which they drew inspiration for some of the vocal treatment.”

David Bowie Was Tapped in With newer Artists even into his last Days

“As for Donny McCaslin, he cited the experimental hip-hop group Death Grips as one of Bowie’s favorites during the recording of his last album. And we know that in his later years, David was not indifferent to the talent of Boards of Canada, the Scottish ambient duo. These few names confirm that Bowie listened to the music of others right up to the end, and that when it came to creating his own music, he was naturally imbued with it,” the book added.

This process didn’t just extend to the artists either. David Bowie was so seemingly meticulous that he highlighted a prominent engineer in order to acquire specific mixing for Blackstar. Alongside producer Tony Visconti, he wanted Tom Elhirst to handle all the recordings. He was known for his work with big stars like Adele and Amy Winehouse to indie bands like Arcade Fire.

“The two friends let Elmhirst have his way with their recordings and didn’t regret it,” the excerpt concluded.

The end result of David Bowie’s choices led to one of the most haunting albums of all time. He passed away just two years after the recording of Blackstar, quietly battling liver cancer for months.

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