David Byrne Adds Another Leg of Dates to 2026 Tour

David Byrne has announced an additional run of shows for this summer and fall.

The newly announced shows will see the performer and his band returning to North America after a (previously announced) long stretch of European dates this summer. Plus, there’s a new short string of Asia dates including stops in Singapore, Thailand, Korea, and Japan.

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The just-added North American dates include San Diego, two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, and Saratoga, New York. The final night will be a performance at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on September 19.

View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.

David Byrne 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to the newly-announced dates will first be available via an artist presale that begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

Tickets are already available to the previously announced shows. You can find David Byrne tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.

(New dates in bold)

04/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

05/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

05/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

05/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre (Outdoors)

05/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre

05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

05/11 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

05/12 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

05/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

05/15 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

05/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

06/07 — Dublin, IE @ St. Anne’s Park

06/12 — Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival

06/14 — Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden Party

06/17 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum

06/18 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

06/21 — Athens, GR @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos

06/23 — Bari, IT @ Fiera del Levante

06/25 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival

06/26 — Marostica, IT @ Marostica Summer Festival

06/28 — Pula, HR @ Arena Pula

06/29 — Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshöll

07/01 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/03 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/04 — Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

07/05 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/09 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/10 — Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival

07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/14 — Cascais, PT @ Ageas Cooljazz Festival

07/18 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

07/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

07/21 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

07/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

07/24 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/26 — Cardiff, UK @ Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

07/29 — Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshöll

08/07 — Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

08/10 — Bangkok, TH @ UOB Live

08/15 — Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/16 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/21 — Seoul, KR @ Kyunghee University Peace Hall

08/27 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre

08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/17 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/19 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium