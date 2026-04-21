David Byrne Adds Another Leg of Dates to 2026 Tour

David Byrne has announced an additional run of shows for this summer and fall.
The newly announced shows will see the performer and his band returning to North America after a (previously announced) long stretch of European dates this summer. Plus, there’s a new short string of Asia dates including stops in Singapore, Thailand, Korea, and Japan.
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The just-added North American dates include San Diego, two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, and Saratoga, New York. The final night will be a performance at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on September 19.
View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.
David Byrne 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets
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Tickets to the newly-announced dates will first be available via an artist presale that begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Friday, April 24 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
Tickets are already available to the previously announced shows. You can find David Byrne tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.
David Byrne 2026 Tour Dates
(New dates in bold)
04/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/29 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
05/01 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
05/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
05/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
05/05 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre (Outdoors)
05/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square – KeyBank State Theatre
05/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
05/11 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
05/12 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
05/13 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
05/15 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
05/17 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
05/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
06/07 — Dublin, IE @ St. Anne’s Park
06/12 — Oslo, NO @ Piknik I Parken Festival
06/14 — Stockholm, SE @ Rosendal Garden Party
06/17 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum
06/18 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
06/21 — Athens, GR @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos
06/23 — Bari, IT @ Fiera del Levante
06/25 — Lucca, IT @ Lucca Summer Festival
06/26 — Marostica, IT @ Marostica Summer Festival
06/28 — Pula, HR @ Arena Pula
06/29 — Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshöll
07/01 — Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/03 — Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/04 — Beuningen, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole
07/05 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/09 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/10 — Barcelona, ES @ Cruïlla Festival
07/11 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/14 — Cascais, PT @ Ageas Cooljazz Festival
07/18 — Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
07/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse
07/21 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse
07/22 — Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse
07/24 — Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/26 — Cardiff, UK @ Depot Live at Cardiff Castle
07/29 — Reykjavik, IS @ Laugardalshöll
08/07 — Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
08/10 — Bangkok, TH @ UOB Live
08/15 — Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/16 — Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/21 — Seoul, KR @ Kyunghee University Peace Hall
08/27 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre
08/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/17 — Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/19 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium