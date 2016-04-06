David Byrne and Jamie Lidell Remix Bernie Worrell’s “How Does The Brain Wave”

Keyboard wizard Bernie Worrell, a founding member of Parliament Funkadelic and frequent Talking Heads collaborator, is currently battling cancer, but will be getting some help with his bills from fellow musicians. David Byrne and UK soul singer Jamie Lidell have each remixed “How Does The Brain Wave,” a 2007 collaboration between Byrne and Worrell to help raise money for the funk legend.

You can also check out this memoribilia auction, or donate directly to help Worrell. Stream the single below and buy it here.

Benjamin Boles is on Twitter.