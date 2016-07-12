Fuck You David Cameron, But Also Thank You for This One Remix Meme

This article was originally published on Noisey UK

David Cameron is a drip. We know this, because we’ve lived through the last six years of his unrelenting yet somehow weirdly charismatic role in bringing the country to its knees. Cameron has stood proudly above the mess he’s created—as his party succesfully scrapped their legally-binding targets to eradicate child poverty by 2020, abolished maintenance grants for poor students while also raising tuition fees, and generally shat into the increasingly hungry stomachs of every person that doesn’t own property or land or a trans-global business—grinning with a face that can only be described with the word “LOL” (lowercase letters don’t truly encapsulate the hilarity with which his jowls resemble a well-polished dish). Now he’s out, and life could potentially get a hell of a lot worse.

It’s these moments of unintentional comedy—like when he was captured holding a pint as though David Cameron has never held a pint before, or like when he forgot what football team he supports—that seem to be the only respite and solace from the cruel dark Britain he’s created. Maybe something shifted within society when the Large Hadron Collider was turned on, and we are now only feeling the effects four years later. Or perhaps, with the simultaneous rise of social media and loss of hope, we’re all participating in some surreal experiment that exists on the darkest fringes of black comedy, or in that weird fucking computer simulation that Elon Musk thinks we’re all living inside. Whatever it is: it seems the only way to cope with British politics is to shout into the echo chamber of Twitter, march on the streets to literally no effect whatsoever, or to post hella dank memes until the day ends and we all inch twenty four hours closer to anarchy.

By now, you’ve no doubt seen the latest meme to crawl from the wreckage of political Britain. In case you haven’t, here’s a quick re-cap: on Monday afternoon, David Cameron announced he would be standing down as Prime Minister. Then—because David Cameron is the kind of bumbling clown who leaves his glasses on his head, and then asks where they are—he walked away with a microphone still attached to his body, humming the apocalyptic melody of “Doo doo, doo doo” to himself. This haunting tune has now become the “Sound of Summer 2K16,” because that shitshow of summer 2k16 cannot be captured with a track like Sigala’s “Sweet Lovin’” or Fergie’s “MILF$,” but with a defeated elitist humming a nonsensical ditty to himself.

Of course, because this video of David Cameron exists as a meme, it’s now entered the league of the ultra-meme wherein it’s been reshaped and reshifted like putty by the willing hands of the Internet. And someone has stepped up to the task of turning David Cameron’s unearthly warble into something at least remotely more worthy of soundtrack this wet July: a four to the floor, squelchy electronic banger that can make us tap our anxious knees in these days of uncertainty.

Here is a piece of internet history:

