David Cross Fact-Checks the Internet on David Cross

You may know David Cross as the mustachioed Tobias Funke in the beloved Netflix sitcom “Arrested Development.” He’s the character who covers himself in blue paint to try to join the Blue Man Group. Most fans would say it’s Cross’s most popular joke, but let’s just say he isn’t too keen to do blue again.

For our latest installment of Vicepedia, we had Cross review memes, tweets, and statements from his fans and haters.

Riffing off Cross’s blue credential, one fan wrote that they wished he’d been cast as the genie in Disney’s new live-action “Aladdin” movie.

“Try sitting for hours, literally hours and hours, and you can’t touch your fingers, you can’t scratch yourself, you can’t rest on anything because it smudges. It smears, quickly,” said Cross, now fully gray-bearded. “I mean, it was barely worth it for ‘Arrested Development.’ Certainly not going to be worth it for ‘Aladdin.”

Cross’s comedy special, “Oh, Come On,” is out now.

This segment originally aired May 28, 2019, on VICE News Tonight on HBO.

