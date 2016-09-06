Wovenhand’s David Eugene Edwards Dwells in the Stars, Between the Sacred and the Profane



All photos courtesy of Sargent House

David Eugene Edwards has been an exceptionally enigmatic figure since he first began to infuse country, Americana, and dark folk with an unparalleled intensity. What started with 16 Horsepower during the rising “Denver Sound” of the mid-90’s, took on a wider palette and evolved into the more personal Wovenhand. The Denver native also filters this sound through his less-than-conventional world view. The son of a reckless biker and a fundamentalist family, Edwards is an unapologetic, old world Christian with an untamable edge. Working within a darker musical paradigm, this dynamic plays out in mysterious ways as nothing is held back. By laying it all out and letting the pieces fall where they may, the resulting music becomes a sincere blend of Biblical allegory, heavy riffs, ethereal folk, Native American aesthetics, and musical flavors from every corner of the globe.



With the new album Star Treatment on the horizon, Edwards and his band of heavy music veterans—guitarist Chuck French and bassist Neil Keener (both of Planes Mistaken For Stars), drummer Ordy Garrison, and piano/synth player Matthew Smith of Crime & The City Solution—have crafted the hardest-hitting Wovenhand offering to date. The progression towards a heavier and more powerful sound has established them as recognizable figures in the dark underground, reaching as far as rock and metal festivals across Europe and the USA. Onstage, a figure in possessed rapture leads a rock n roll procession somewhere between fire ‘n’ brimstone and a shamanic ritual.

Match that with the presence of American metal luminary Sanford Parker at the production helm in Steve Albini’s legendary Electrical Audio studio, and you have a sound that attracts plaid-shirted good old boys and church-burning misanthropes alike. Beyond the admirable sincerity and devotion, the record is full of emotive hooks, thundering percussion, psychedelic twang, ethnic rhythms, and formless meditations on what mysteries reside in the heavens above. Edwards’ musical palette has truly become limitless, and Star Treatment takes Wovenhand’s sound to its most realized and accomplished.



Our discussion below attempts to explore some of these forces working beneath the surface. With such a unique perspective as his, Edwards unflinchingly reveals a few of his spiritual inclinations, his distrust of modernity, and finding a home for a sound caught in the sonic middle of it all. Sparing the finer elements of production and arrangement, the details of Star Treatment are revealed in symbol and intention. The album is streaming below, so listen to it sing as we ponder, how will the heavenly bodies bring us a step closer to truth? And where exactly does Edwards fall amongst the stars?

Videos by VICE

David Eugene Edwards:

WOVENHAND TOUR 2016:

09/12 COLOGNE, DE @ Gebäude 9 *

09/13 FRANKFURT, DE @ Zoom *

09/15 BERN, CH @ ISC *

09/16 ZURICH, CH @ Bogen F *

09/17 VIENNA, AT @ Flex *

09/18 BUDAPEST, HU @ A38 *

09/20 SALZBURG, AT @ Rockhouse *

09/21 MUNICH, DE @ Ampere *

09/22 LEIPZIG, DE @ UT Connewitz *

09/23 BERLIN, DE @ Heimathafen *

09/24 HAMBURG, DE –

09/26 ARHUS, DK @ Train *

09/27 OSLO, NO @ John Dee *

09/29 HELSINKI, FI @ Tavastia

09/30 STOCKHOLM, SE @ Nalen *

10/01 LUND, SE @ Mejeriet *

10/02 COPENHAGEN, DK @ Vega Jr. *

10/04 EINDHOVEN, NL @ Effenaar *

10/05 AMSTERDAM, NL @ Melkweg *

10/06 LEUVEN, BE @ Het Depot *

10/07 GENT, BE @ Handelsbeurs *

10/08 CHARLEROI, BE @ L’Eden *

10/10 LILLE, FR @ L’Aéronef *

10/11 PARIS, FR @ La Maroquinerie *

10/13 ORLEANS, FR @ L’Astrolabe *

10/14 GRENOBLE, FR @ La Belle Electrique *

10/15 FEYZIN, FR @ L’Epicerie Moderne *

10/16 TOULOUSE, FR @ La Rex *

10/18 LONDON, UK @ The Dome *

* w/ Emma Ruth Rundle

Shawn Haché is not on Twitter, but one of his bands is.