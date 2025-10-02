David Guetta Becomes World’s No. 1 DJ For the Fifth Time as Top 100 of 2025 are Named

David Guetta is once again the world’s No. 1 DJ after DJ Mag named the Top 100 DJs of 2025. An awards ceremony took place at the nightclub [UNVRS] in Ibiza on September 30, where Guetta claimed the crown yet again.

The Paris-born DJ is now one of only three people who have earned this honor five times. Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren have also been named World’s No. 1 DJ on five occasions. Guetta first claimed the award in 2011, enjoying 14 years of steady popularity. He won again in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

David Guetta has proven that he deserves the award this year, as he’s been busy continually putting out new music. In 2025 alone, he’s released a single every month. These include a wide variety of collaborations with MORTEN, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Hypaton, Nicky Romero, Hugel, MK, Fatboy Slim, and Sia. He’s even collaborated with Huntr/x, the fictional animated K-pop group from Netflix’s recent movie KPop Demon Hunters.

“I’m very honored,” Guetta said at the award ceremony. “It still means a lot to me because the greatest feeling in my life still, truly, is playing new music for people and seeing their reactions.”

David Guetta Named World’s No. 1 DJ Honoring Four Decades In House Music

David Guetta has been in the house and electronic scene since 1984, when he began DJ-ing at clubs in Paris. He gained steady popularity in Europe for years, playing nightclubs and hosting radio shows. With the 2009 release of his fourth album, One Love, featuring the Kelly Rowland-backed single “When Love Takes Over,” Guetta caught international attention.

One Love sold 5.5 million copies worldwide and topped several international charts. It also featured Akon, Estelle, Kid Cudi, Fergie, LMFAO, and longtime collaborator Chris Willis. A year later, Guetta released another single, “Who’s That Chick?” featuring Rihanna. From there, he produced The Black Eyed Peas’ single “I Gotta Feeling,” which became the most downloaded song in the U.S. at 7.5 million downloads.

Through the years Guetta has worked with artists like Flo Rida, Nicki Minaj, Taio Cruz, Ludacris, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg. He wrote, produced, and was featured on Rihanna’s 2012 album Unapologetic. Additionally, he had credits on Lady Gaga’s ArtPop and Britney Spears’ Britney Jean.

Since June 2025, David Guetta has held a residency at [UNVRS] called Galactic Circus, which ends on October 3. The show was a way for Guetta to show off his DJ skills with improvised sets. He has also been continuing his stadium tour of The Monolith. First unveiled in 2023, it remains a large-scale, immersive audio-visual performance.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images