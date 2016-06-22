David Lynch Is Launching a Music Festival and the Line Up Is Everything

This article was originally published on Noisey UK

Right this very second, there are thousands of people jammed into muggy cars, bored out of their minds, passing around warm cans of red stripe, inching their way up the motorway into Glastonbury with the speed of your nan typing up a complaint email. They will then squelch for an hour across mud mingled with sewage, before spending even longer trying to put tent pegs into ground that resembles brown porridge.

For many of us, especially in the UK, this is the quintessential festival experience. But it doesn’t always have to be this way. Festivals don’t always have to be shivering in a field in a cagoule, squinting at what looks like it could be ZZ Top, taking turns to trek to the nearest bunch of overflowing portaloos. Festivals could be even better than that. Festivals could be in Los Angeles, in the blazing heat, while you watch Robert Plant and Sky Ferreira and St Vincent and Jon Hopkins. Festivals could be created by cult director and all-round creative polymath David Lynch. Festivals could be created by David Lynch and they could be called “Festival of Disruption.” And I know this could happen, because it is happening, later this year from October 8-9, at the Ace Hotel Theater in LA.

Apart from hosting the most David Lynch line up ever to exist, the festival will also include a talk with Debbie Harry and Blondie Bandmate Chris Stein, as well as a panel with Twin Peaks actors Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern. There will also be screenings of rarely seen David Lynch films, virtual reality installations, and, of course, daily Transcendental Meditation sessions so you don’t get overwhelmed by the sheer incredibleness and intensity of your festival experience.

Festival tickets are going on sale later this month (June 24th), and all proceeds will go to towards the David Lynch Foundation, which works with domestic violence survivors, veterans and young people at risk of trauma and toxic stress.

Watch the trailer below, and click here to find out more.

Festival of Disruption Teaser from DLFTV on Vimeo.