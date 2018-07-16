City Council Candidate Accused of Posting Topless Photo of Wife to Campaign Site

A city council candidate running in St. Paul, Minnesota is currently under police investigation for revenge porn, after a topless photo of his wife was posted on his campaign website.

David Martinez, who’s running in the city’s fourth ward, appeared to post the photo on Saturday in response to a restraining order his wife, Meredith Martinez, leveled against him for domestic abuse, according to Twin Cities Pioneer Press. Meredith Martinez filed the restraining order earlier this month, when she said her husband pushed her into a “shelving unit” with both of his hands “gripped around [her] neck.”

The alleged attack was just one of a string of violent incidents Meredith Martinez cited in the restraining order documents: In the days following the reported domestic dispute, Meredith Martinez claimed her husband had been banned from Target Field—Minneapolis’ Major League Baseball stadium—for a year after a confrontation he had with security there. She claims he later brought home “several canisters of mace and a pellet gun, telling her that people were threatening him,” according to the Pioneer Press.

The topless photo no longer appears on David Martinez’s campaign site, as the site itself has been suspended by WordPress, apparently for violating its terms of service. Local police told the Pioneer Press that investigators had taken steps to have the photo removed, and that investigators are “working on it.”

The allegations against David Martinez have spurred St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter to release a statement calling for the candidate to drop out of the city council race.

“David Martinez’s behavior is disturbing and has no place in our city,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement. “I wish the best to his family and our entire community as we heal from the harm his acts have caused. He should drop out of the city council race immediately.”

The two other candidates vying for the Ward 4 seat joined Carter in condemning their opponent’s behavior, saying that the allegations against David Martinez make him unfit for office.

“As a woman and mother of three daughters, I am all too aware of the repercussions of sexual exploitation and violence against women and the consequences when good people stand by and say nothing,” Ward 4 candidate Shirley Erstad said in a Sunday statement. “I support Mayor Carter’s position.”

The same day, Mitra Nelson, the other Ward 4 candidate, said: “This pattern of behavior calls into serious question his judgement and ability to serve in public office at this time. Based on these actions, I am calling on Mr. Martinez to drop out of the Ward 4 race.”