David Moyes Threatens to “Slap” BBC Reporter

During the typical post-match interview following the Sunderland-Burnley draw on Saturday, Sunderland manager David Moyes said something incredibly odd and more than a little bit inappropriate. BBC reporter Vicki Sparks ended the interview with a reasonable question: “Does it put any extra pressure on you as a manager knowing the owner’s in the stands watching on?”

Moyes replied, “No, not at all.” He didn’t look particularly peeved at the question, flashing a slight grin and shaking his head. Nor should he have been. Even if he didn’t like the question, it wasn’t a particularly tricky one to answer.

The interview ended, and, with the camera still running and Moyes’s mic still on, he said to Sparks, “Just getting a wee bit naughty at the end there,” in a slight playful tone, “so just watch yourself. You still might get a slap even though you’re a woman. Be careful the next time you come in.”

For his part, Moyes said today that he “deeply regrets” the remarks and they were “in the heat of the moment.”

He also added “That’s certainly not the person I am,” despite the fact that another female soccer journalist, Alison Bender, took to Twitter to say that Moyes has said similar things to her.

The FA is asking Moyes for his “observations” on the comments, which will help them decide whether he ought to be sanctioned.