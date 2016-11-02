David West Has Made the Most Artistic ‘Dude Sitting On Bed With Guitar’ Video Ever

​When West Australian musician David West isn’t making music with Rank/Xerox​, Rat Columns​, or Liberation​, he’s stepping out to release free form pop music under his own name. Though not wholly dissimilar from the more melodic moments of his other projects, David’s latest LP Peace Or Love marks a further refinement of his delicate pop sensibilities.

Built around samples of old recordings and new songs written from a share house in the Perth suburb of Leederville, Peace Or Love rocks between moments of soft guitar pop and more skittish left-of-centre disco.

The title track is one of the more fleshed out guitar tunes from the record. Pairing steady and fuzzed out guitars with David’s dour vocal delivery, “Peace Or Love” is a neatly executed exercise in lo-fi pop music.

The video, directed and produced by West, sees him take to his white shirt and parlour guitar to serenade you from a fluffy pink couch. Complemented by sunset footage provided by friend Tom Rogers (who also designed the record cover), the video clip delivers a fitting visual accompaniment for David’s saccharine pop.

‘Peace Or Love’ is out through Tough Love​ records.

