Dawn Richard Alleges That Diddy Threatened Her to Join Dirty Money Over Danity Kane

Over the years, it seemed like Diddy always got his way. According to documentaries and reports, he’d use that domineering spirit to ensure things would go his way. Otherwise, he’d show why they used to call him Puffy and become absolutely enraged. A lot of this apparently manifested in how he dealt with his artists. Dawn Richard could speak for that personally, given she was under Bad Boy since her Danity Kane days. Now, she’s saying that leaving that group for Diddy’s Dirty Money group wasn’t really her choice.

Recently, Richard spoke on the Cocoism podcast, where she opened up about the aftermath of Dirty Money. There, she recalls how many people claimed that she did her old group, Danity Kane, wrong. But Dawn Richard aims to set the record straight on the podcast: she would’ve much rather stayed with her old group. But apparently, Diddy had other plans.

“People say, ‘Oh, you chose Dirty Money over Danity Kane,’ and it’s like, no, I was bought out of a contract, and I was told I couldn’t leave,” Richard explains. “I was threatened, but I didn’t tell everybody that. I just did what I had to do to get out of it, because I didn’t feel like that was everybody’s business.”

Dawn Richard Explains What Happened With Her Danity Kane Departure

Additionally, Richard laments how concrete a narrative can become, regardless of whether or not it’s the truth. Ultimately, she lets people believe whatever they choose to believe, knowing she can only control so much of the perception. “People gonna believe whatever the fuck they gonna believe anyway,” Dawn Richard adds. “If I don’t go every day online screaming, then the narrative gets picked. They only believe whatever the one person says.”

Nowadays, the group continues without Richard, still touring today. Despite all of this, she harbors no resentment over what’s happened, nor does she try to indulge in more public drama. At the end of the day, she wishes she could reunite, but doubts that they could all come together and make music again. Regardless, Dawn Richard will always have love for her Danity Kane days and anything they do, with or without her.

“I wasn’t involved; I was iced out of this one. That’s a choice [they made], but I’m not going to go back and forth and be messy and call myself ‘the mother’ [of the group because I came up with the name]. I wish it could be all five of us,” Richard says.