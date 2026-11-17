There’s been speculation that Xbox Game Pass could lose more major day-one releases after Microsoft removed Call of Duty from the service. However, Xbox still has a massive lineup of games confirmed for launch day, including Fable, Persona 4 Revival, and even Persona 6. Here are the upcoming day-one Xbox Game Pass games and when you can play them.

All Upcoming Games Confirmed for Day One on Xbox Game Pass

Screenshot: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass include select new releases on day one. On console, Ultimate is the tier that gives you launch-day access. On PC, you can also get it through PC Game Pass. Availability varies by title and platform, so check the individual game listing if you’re planning to play on console.

Videos by VICE

One of the biggest stretches in the lineup comes in February 2027. Persona 4 Revival arrives on February 18, and Fable follows just five days later. Atlus has also confirmed Persona 6 for day one, so subscribers can look forward to both a return to Inaba and a new mainline Persona game.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Game Release date or window Dumpster Gang December 2026 (PC Game Pass) Stranger Than Heaven January 15, 2027 Persona 4 Revival February 18, 2027 Fable February 23, 2027 Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember March 4, 2027 Alien Deathstorm Spring 2027 Persona 6 TBA 2027

Dumpster Gang is a co-op game about raccoons causing trouble, and Xbox specifically announced its day-one launch for PC Game Pass.

More Games Confirmed for Day One on Xbox Game Pass

Screenshot: ATLUS

Microsoft has also revealed next year’s lineup of Day One Xbox Game Pass titles. Among the standouts are inXile’s Clockwork Revolution, the long-awaited State of Decay 3, and , which lets you attend a magical college and explore the seaside city of Mossport.

A Game About Digging a Hole Together

Armatus

At Fate’s End

Awaysis

Bad Magpie

Clockwork Revolution

Croak

Drill Keeper

Grave Seasons

Join Us

Moosa: Dirty Fate

Mr Magpie’s Harmless Card Game

Persona 6

Red Kiss

Screenbound

Spyro: A Realm Beyond

State of Decay 3

The Eternal Life of Goldman

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

Tropico 7

Wildekin

Witchbrook

Is Xbox Game Pass Getting Rid of Day-One Games?

Screenshot: Activision

In April, Microsoft confirmed that new Call of Duty games would skip Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass at launch, starting in 2026. Instead, new entries will join those tiers during the following holiday season, roughly a year after release. For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, that puts its Game Pass arrival in holiday 2027.

That change led to speculation that other major Xbox franchises could follow. In September, Xbox told Forbes that it had no finalized changes to announce and that previously announced day-one games for Game Pass Ultimate were still on track. For now, subscribers looking ahead to games like Fable and Persona 4 Revival can still plan to play them at launch.