Dayton Shooter Allegedly Killed His Own Sister In Addition to 8 Other Victims

New details are emerging about the gunman who opened fire with an assault rifle outside a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning, killing nine and injuring at least 27.

Police have identified the suspected gunman as Connor Betts, a 24-year-old from the nearby suburb of Bellbrook. They also said his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was among his many victims.

Betts allegedly stormed Dayton’s Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday, and attempted to enter a local bar called Ned Peppers wielding an assault-style weapon, several .223-caliber high capacity magazines, and body armor. Police Chief Richard Biehl said during a press conference Monday that police recovered at least 41 spent bullet casings at the scene, and that Betts carried as many as 250 rounds. As of Monday, 11 victims were still hospitalized and that 14 people were treated for gunshot wounds.”

In just one minute, police say Betts opened fire and killed his sister and several other victims including Lois Olglesby, Saeed Saleh, Derrick Fudge, Logan Turner, Nicholas Cummer, Thomas McNichols, Beatrice Warren Curtis, and Monica Brickhouse.

Surveillance video of the scene shows people breaking out into a run right after the shooting began, with some dropping to the ground to cover their heads.

The Oregon District is dense with bars and cafes, but before he could get into any establishments Betts was quickly killed by nearby police within one minute of the first shot, police said.



“I really want to think about that minute. The shooter was able to kill nine people and injure 26 in less than a minute,” Nan Whaley, Dayton’s mayor, said during a news conference Sunday.

But in the minute, Betts inflicted carnage and a chaotic scene. Bargoers kicked off their shoes as they ran. At least one was admitted to the hospital for a deep foot laceration from her attempts to escape. Some locked themselves in nearby bathrooms. Dozens of people were injured in the ensuing chaos.

Three of Betts’ victims were white — like him — while six were black. Lt. Col. Matt Carper said, adding that it’s unlikely that people were shot with “much discrimination.” Betts’ sister was the youngest victim, while Fudge, a 57-year-old black man, was the oldest.



The bar is known for being popular, crowded, diverse, with patrons of all ages.

Betts has no prior violent criminal history — just a handful of speeding tickets — according to the Dayton Daily News, and he did not have a registered concealed weapons permit.



However, he was reportedly suspended in high school for creating a “hit-list” that caused a lockdown after it was scribbled on a bathroom wall, although police and former school officials haven’t confirmed that rumor to that Daily News.

Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty told the Cincinnati Enquirer that Betts’ parents didn’t understand what could’ve motivated him to commit mass murder. An anonymous source described him as nice and quiet to the Dayton Daily News.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is working with state and local police to investigate Dayton’s shooting. Dayton’s massacre came several hours after another gunman entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and killed 20 people. Dayton’s mayor told PBS that the town will host a vigil Sunday night.

“We can always hope that out of tragedy comes movement, and we’ll continue to hope and fight for these families,” Whaley said.

