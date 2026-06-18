D&D Beyond Releases Roadmap For Greyhawk, Vampire: The Masquerade, and More

The Season of Horror is officially underway for the mainline Dungeons and Dragons content releases, but D&D Beyond has a ton of additional Partnered Content drops lined up for the rest of the summer season, as well.

D&D Beyond – All Summer 2026 Partnered Content Releases

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

It has been less than a week since the official release of the latest Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook, but more content is already on the horizon. The next official Dungeons and Dragons book will arrive later this year when Arcana Unleashed arrives during the Season of Magic, but there will be a lot of Partnered Content releases on D&D Beyond between now and then.

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The Partnered Content section of D&D Beyond is full of additional player options and DM tools to help inspire characters and new adventures. With the Season of Horror officially underway, D&D Beyond is ready to reveil the full lineup of Partnered Content releases through Septemeber.

Here is a full list of all the confirmed incoming products:

Steinhardt’s Guide to the Eldritch Hunt Player Pack (5.5e) – June Join the Hunt. Steinhardt’s Guide to the Eldritch Hunt Player Pack brings 7 gothic subclasses for a world of eldritch horror — wield brutal trick weapons, survive creeping madness, and face the Scourge before it consumes everything. Time to fight back, or die trying.

Valda’s Spire of Secrets: Player Pack 2 (5.5e) – July Additional options from the fan favorite Valda’s Spire of Secrets! This player pack includes 7 subclasses and a Pet Rock. Who doesn’t want a pet rock?!

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bound by Blood (5.5e) – Preorder June, Release July Welcome to the World of Darkness with the new Kindred class for 5.5e. A full vampire class powered by Blood Points, Disciplines, and the ever-clawing Beast inside! Included in this release is a heart-pounding Dark Ages adventure. We will be offering a pre-order of Bound By Blood in June, followed by a release in July.

Legends of Greyhawk: Saviors of Safeton (5.5e) – July Delve into the dangers that plague the beleaguered communities of the Wild Coast and set things right! Three adventures for levels 1-4 and an introductory adventure for levels 1-2 are included in this bundle. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone (5.5e) – August Journey across the Western Frontier, the contested land that lies between the ancient kingdom of Breland and the rising nation of Droaam. Frontiers of Eberron: Quickstone takes a deep dive into this untamed region, exploring the towns and denizens of this dangerous land. Discover new character options and play as a harpy, gargoyle, or medusa “monster” species in the introductory “Heart of Stone” adventure, all included in this adventure sourcebook!

The Field Guide to Floral Dragons (5.5e) – August The incredible art of Floral Dragons speaks for itself! Look at that dragon! It’s a gorgeous blend of nature and creature for new monsters at your table, plus 3 subclasses and a new species.

Legends of Greyhawk: Heralds of the Old One (5.5e) – August Journey into the Horned Lands and face down agents of an old foe, Iuz the Evil! Three adventures for levels 5-10 are included in this bundle, with themes connecting both to the Season of Horror and Season of Magic. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.

Legends of Greyhawk: The Tear-Stained Idol (5.5e) – September Range around the Duchy of Urnst and get embroiled in intrigue, delve into the depths, and face down fearsome foes! Three adventures for levels 5-10 are included in this bundle. Approved for play in the Legends of Greyhawk organized play campaign or for use as compelling one-shots for your home games.



That is a ton of interesting content and there’s a bit of something for everyone. For many players, the most exciting additions may be all of the Greyhawk resources. This is a popular campaign setting and lots of DMs will likely be glad to have some more resources to plan out new adventures in that realm.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Dungeons and Dragons and other TTRPG experiences.

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