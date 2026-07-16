D&D Beyond’s Spire of Secrets Adds A Dozen New Subclasses (One for Every Class)

The latest bundle on D&D Beyond offers Dungeons and Dragons players a ton of new character options, including an exciting and weird new subclass for every one of the game’s main classes.

Valda’s Spire of Secrets Digital Bundle Includes ’12 Revolutionary subclasses’

The latest partnered content has arrived on D&D Beyond and this bundle features a collection of three exciting content packs. The Valda’s Spire of Secrets Digital Bundle pulls together both Valda’s Player Packs and The Gunslinger Class.

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The three packs together are full of a ton of resources that DMs and players can use in 5.5e adventures. Amongst the bundle of content, there is one new subclass for each of the twelve main D&D classes. Unfortunately, there is not an option for Artificers.

Here is a full list of all 12 subclasses that players can pick up if they purchase the bundle:

Barbarian: Muscle Wizard You’re a Wizard! Just one with huge, rippling muscles. You can cast “Cantrips” and “Spells,” that break the bones of anyone silly enough to question your magical prowess. Of course, your most powerful “Spell” is Fist.

Bard: College of Masks Bards are jacks of all trades, but no Bard subclass lets you literally swap roles in the party as easily as trading out a mask. As a Masks Bard, you choose Persona Masks that emulate stage archetypes or character roles, granting you benefits like additional prepared spells or the ability to juggle daggers like a jester.

Cleric: Dragon Domain Clerics of the Dragon Domain worship the dragon gods, like Tiamat, the five-headed mother of chromatic dragons. Of course, this makes you more of a cultist than a Cleric in the traditional sense, but it’s hard to argue with the ability to breathe fire or frighten an entire crowd with your draconic authority.

Druid: Circle of the City Who said Druids need to live out in nature? As a Circle of the City Druid, you make your home in a metropolis and your magic shifts to suit the environment. Spike Growth creates broken glass and Entangle causes growths out of the cobblestones. You can also warp the city streets around you with spells like Passwall at level 3!

Fighter: Dungeoneer When your day job is diving into crypts filled with traps and monsters, you get a little superstitious. Dungeoneer Fighters are ripped right out of the Munchkin card game — they kick in the door, search for loot, and do all the stereotypical dungeon-delving stuff, like checking for secret doors and stockpiling magic items. I especially love playing a Dungeoneer when I want to metagame a little bit (with the DM’s permission, of course!)

Gunslinger: Pistolero A curve ball! The Gunslinger is a new base class that gives you an arsenal of firearms and a suite of cool maneuvers to use them with. The newest subclass available in the Valda’s Spire of Secrets: Player Pack 2 is the Pistolero! You have a six-shooter and the ability to Fan the Hammer to fire off a bunch of attacks with Disadvantage. As I always say: several dozen shots, one kill.

Monk: Way of the Street Pull off a C-C-C-Combo and with this Street Fighter-inspired Monk subclass! All of the mechanics crammed into this class are pulled from special moves from across the fighting game genre. You can throw a hadouken, air dash, and even K.O. an enemy with a special move!

Paladin: Oath of Revelry When you swear the Oath of Revelry, dedicate yourself to partying day and night until your heart gives out. Yes, this is a Paladin that joined a fraternity. Yes, you can magically conjure a drink in a red solo cup.

Ranger: Beastborne Beasts all over the shop. Embrace your inner beast with the Bloodborne-inspired Ranger subclass! As you fight, you gradually give into your lycanthropy and become increasingly beastlike, unlocking more benefits on a table as long as you continue to deal damage. Satisfy your bloodthirst with carnage!

Rogue: Arachnoid Stalker Spider Rogue, Spider Rogue, does whatever a spider does! This legally-distinct spider-themed masked hero can shoot webs and climb walls to get the upper hand on their foes. You also get a Venomous Strike that lets your Sneak Attack deal bonus Poison damage! Just don’t complain to us when the DM starts throwing evil rhinos, lizards, and octopus doctors at the party.

Sorcerer: Heroic Bloodline You’re the reincarnation of a legendary hero. This reawakening has imbued you with sorcerous magic and keen skills for battle. As a Heroic Sorcerer, you’re a gish — a martial spellcaster — with a suite of brand new melee cantrips like Burning Blade and Arc Blade. You can bolster your survivability by spending Sorcery Points for Temporary Hit Points, and you can stay formidable in combat with a set of Mystical Maneuvers. Fittingly, the capstone lets you cast Haste without Concentration, turning you into a whirlwind of swords and speed on the battlefield.

Warlock: Future You Patron Your patron is you… from the future. This Warlock subclass offers powerful Chronomancy magic like Moment to Think and Dire Warning that manipulate time. You also have hazy recollections that you’ve been here before. However, the memories of your patron are a bit fuzzy or maybe intentionally misleading, so you would do best to treat their guidance with skepticism.

Wizard: Magic Missile Mage What’s your favorite spell? Wrong! It’s Magic Missile. Play a Magic Missile Mage Wizard to cast Magic Missile at everything: your enemies, the darkness, your dog, your insecurities, you name it. This subclass makes Magic Missile the only option you really need, including more missiles, missile maneuvers, and a Giga-Missile guaranteed to strike fear into any DM’s heart.



The full Valda’s Spire of Secrets Digital Bundle is available now on D&D Beyond and will cost players $38.00. In addition to the subclasses, the complete bundle also includes the Gunslinger base class (and seven subclasses), 42 new spells, 12 feats, and a ton of magic items.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Dungeons and Dragons and other TTRPG news and updates.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now at local games or digitally through D&D Beyond, Roll20, and other similar online services.