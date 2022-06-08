Review: De La Calle’s Tepache Feels Like Having a Beachside Cocktail (While It Heals Your Gut)

I’m a huge connoisseur of everything bubbly. The sound a carbonated beverage makes when I’m cracking it open is music to my ears. I’m also a drink hoarder: La Croix, Poppi, Olipop, Coca Cola—I love ‘em all. Every week, I do a special grocery store run dedicated to just purchasing canned beverages. I have a serious, but beneficial, problem: A thirsty girl has got to stay hydrated.

There’s just something supremely special about canned drinks. Besides the precious sound crispy bois make, they stay extra frosty in the fridge and are easy to store in my overpriced apartment’s limited space. And, though my can stash is already jam-packed, I’m always on the hunt for something new to spice up my beverage game. Lo and behold, a crispy boi with a literal touch of spice has entered my life—De La Calle tepache.

What is tepache?

De La Calle Tepache is a modern spin on the traditional, fermented Mexican beverage. The popular drink dates all the way back to pre-Columbian Mexico, and was actually originally made with corn. The main ingredient in tepache is now pineapple rinds—De La Calle uses organic ones—which gives the drink its signature tart taste. Turbinado sugar and other spices also lend a slight sweetness and complexity of flavor, and while a low level of alcohol is brewed during the fermentation process, little remains in the finished product (and none in De La Calle’s canned variety).

Traditionally, tepache is a popular street beverage served via plastic baggy, and I have a soft spot for anything that reminds me of bagged wine childhood juice pouches, so I was stoked to dive in. De La Calle was co-founded by Rafael Martin Del Campo and Alex Matthews, and formulated based on Rafael’s grandmother and great-grandmother’s own tepache recipes. Yep; this dude actually comes from a long line of tepache makers, which now includes himself. There’s nothing quite like a grandma-vetted recipe.

Not only is tepache delicious, but it’s also gut-friendly, as it contains both probiotics and prebiotics, making it a great aid for digestion. (It also beats taking those probiotic horse pills.)

Initial thoughts

I absolutely hate kombucha and dislike the taste of apple cider vinegar, so, knowing that it was fermented and probiotic, I was skeptical at first. But, I’m a sucker for aesthetic packaging and intriguing flavors. When I laid my eyes upon De La Calle’s grapefruit-lime flavor, it reminded me of the iconic paloma cocktail, so I had to give it a go. Upon first sip, I was immediately delighted. It tastes like a citrusy vacation on your tongue, and the added sea salt also brings out the complex sweet and sour flavors. It was an excellent start to my day before work. God bless you, random Williamsburg bodega.

IMO, it’s the ultimate alternative to soda, especially if you’re seeking out a healthier version of your favorite fruity bevs; De La Calle’s tepache comes in a wide variety of both traditional and non-traditional flavors, from mango chile to watermelon jalapeño. After my first encounter, I knew I had to go back and get more. Mango Chile, Pineapple Spice, Tamarind Citrus—all the flavors I could find, I snagged. The other flavors have a slight, zesty cinnamon taste, which I’m into. Tamarind Citrus has a tang with salty and sweet notes; Mango Chile is a little spicy, with a hint of black pepper and chiles; and Pineapple Spice is a traditional tepache recipe, with just a pinch of cinnamon that gives it just enough extra kick. If you drink alcohol, these bad boys make delicious mixers, too. (I’ve paired almost all of these with tequila, sue me.) I plan on ordering Watermelon Jalapeño online, because it’s the flavor I’m absolutely dying to try but haven’t found IRL, and I expect it to be the perfect sidecar for washing down a margarita. Plus, at only 35 calories a can, I’ll be popping 20 assorted flavors into my cart.

Why I’m obsessed with it now

Here are three reasons why I’m nuts for this stuff, and therefore, why you may want to order a 12-pack, stat:

It’s a low-sugar, low-calorie drink that will make you feel cool sans the booze (we all could use a break)—plus, it tastes like a fancy cocktail despite being better-for-you.

It’s gut-friendly to help aid your digestion while washing down whatever grilled goods you may encounter at backyard hangs, this summer and beyond.

I love that this tepache was developed from a grandma/great-grandma’s recipe passed down through generations; not only does that make it more legit, but we all know that Grandma knows best—and it shows in how ridiculously tasty every single flavor is.

My TL;DR is thus: Sayonara, La Croix. I’ll always love a good seltzer to quench my thirst, but my palate has expanded. Thousands of tepache versions exist, but I’m now thoroughly addicted to De La Calle—it feels like drinking a refreshing cocktail at a bar on the playa, just minus the alcohol (and most of the calories). Till my next vacation to Mexico, this is what you’ll catch me sipping.

De La Calle Tepache is available for purchase on De La Calle’s website.

