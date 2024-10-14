Ex-DEA Agent Busted for Protecting Drug Dealers He Knew as Kids

Like a scene out of a Martin Scorsese gangster movie, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent was convicted of corruption last week for protecting drug traffickers he’d known as children.

Joseph Bongiovanni, 60, was found guilty on seven counts in Buffalo, New York: four counts of obstruction of justice and single counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and making false statements to law enforcement.

Videos by VICE

According to prosecutors, he’d tipped off childhood friends who became drug dealers, as well as other traffickers who had ties to organized crimes. Allegedly, for 10 years Bongiovanni shared DEA files and falsified DEA reports to keep these individuals out of trouble. If that sounds almost a bit chivalrous—he also accepted bribes totaling at least $250,000.

“This jury determined he was a corrupt federal agent, and he violated his oath and duties to protect those that he should have been investigating and arresting,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Tripi at a news conference.

“What we set out to do was to show that Joseph Bongiovanni was a corrupt federal agent, and we did that,” Tripi added. “When you take an oath, we trust you do adhere to that oath. Most do. But sometimes, they don’t. And when they don’t, we’re here to make sure justice is done.”

The case suggest a larger issue with the DEA and its lack of supervision when it comes to its agents. Since 2015, there have been at least 16 DEA agents charged with accepting bribery and similar scandals.

Not to mention, the DEA has also recently faced criticism for awarding lucrative contracts to sole-source bidders.

In any case, this trial is over—for now: Bongiovanni will have to wear an ankle monitor until his sentencing on June 9, but the defense said they will be filing an appeal.