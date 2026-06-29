Dead Baby Found Inside Electric Forest Festival Toilet, Police Investigating

Michigan police are investigating the shocking discovery of a dead newborn baby inside a toilet at the Electric Forest Festival.

The sold-out fest began on June 25 and wrapped up on June 28. The tragic discovery was made by a festival employee on the final day of music. The staffer had been doing routine maintenance on the portable toilets at the Rothbury campground.

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After being notified by the Michigan State police of the investigation, Electric Forest organizers issued a statement. “It causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you,” read an Instagram post. “@michstatepolice continues to investigate this tragic event if you can assist in any way. HQ is heartbroken and knows that our Forest Family is as well.”

Police are seeking ‘the public’s assistance’ in their investigation

The Michigan State Police have also issued a statement to the public. “Michigan State Police can confirm that the body of a neonate was found in a portable restroom in the camping area at the Electric Forest festival Sunday morning,” the department stated. According to the WHO, a “neonate” is “a newborn infant” that is within “the first 28 days of life.”

“The body was discovered by an employee of the restroom vending company during routine maintenance,” they added. “This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no further information to share at this time, and there is no known threat to the public.”

In a follow-up, the MSP stated, “The Michigan State Police continue to investigate the discovery of a deceased neonate found Sunday morning in the camping area at the Electric Forest Festival.”

There is currently no word on whether or not the police have any leads

“Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance,” the police statement continued. If you were in the area and observed anything unusual, or if you have information that you believe may be relevant, we encourage you to come forward.”

The police statement concluded: “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and ask that people avoid speculation on social media out of respect for the investigation and those affected.”

Electric Forest festivalgoers with any information are urged to contact Michigan State Police.